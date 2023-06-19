ADVERTISEMENT

Increase slots for civilian flights during peak hours, APATA representatives urge new Visakhapatnam Airport Director

June 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Invite airline operators to utilise the night landing facilities at the airport, and dedicated cargo plane operators to launch cargo flights from Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA) on Monday met the new Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, and brought to his notice the various issues at the airport. They apprised him of the need to increase the slots for civilian flights, particularly during the peak hours. They sought his cooperation to facilitate introduction of additional flights to international destinations, especially to Dubai.

The APATA representatives K. Kumar Raja, D.S Varma and O. Naresh paid a courtesy call on the new Airport Director. Later, they discussed with him various issues pertaining to the airport. They appealed to Mr. Raja Reddy to invite airline operators to utilise the night landing facilities at the airport, and dedicated cargo plane operators to operate cargo flights from Visakhapatnam.

They also discussed with the Airport Director and representatives of IndiGo to add more flights to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata in the morning, and late night flights to Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru to facilitate international travel to various destinations abroad.

