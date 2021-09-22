Increase services from Vizag airport, airline operators urged

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao and others at a meeting with airline operators in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2021 00:58 IST

MP promises cooperation from the State government

Airline operators can now increase the flight movements from the Visakhapatnam International Airport with the commissioning of the N 5 taxi track recently.

At a meeting organised here on Tuesday, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao, representatives of the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Tour and Travel Association of Andhra and the Air Travellers Association held discussions with the heads of SpiceJet and AirAsia.

The Airport Director in his presentation said that peak hour moments from Visakhapatnam could now be increased by 30% due to addition of new taxi track. He appealed to the airline operators to start more services from the airport. He also said that there were facilities for night parking of flights and suggested overnight parking so that early morning flights from Vizag to various destinations and late night flights into Vizag could be operated for the convenience of passengers.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that he would take up the issue of starting of dedicated cargo flights by convening a meeting with the leading cargo handling agents and pharma companies later this month. He appealed to the airlines to start flights to Vijayawada, Tirupati and additional flights to major metros soon and a flight to Bangkok in view of the high demand from the region. He also sought starting of international services to Dubai and Thailand soon. He promised the airline operators full cooperation and help from the State government and coordination with the Central government to facilitate better connectivity from Visakhapatnam.

South India head of AirAsia I. Praveen, AP and Telangana Head Sai Kumar, National Head of SpiceJet Debajith and AP and Telangana Head Kishore participated on behalf of the airline companies.

SpiceJet informed that the MAX Boeing 737 flights, which were grounded earlier, were back in action, and additional flights could now be added. It also promised to look into the revival of the cargo flight soon.

The president of AP Chambers P. Krishna Prasad, president of Air Travellers Association of AP Kumar Raja and Airport advisory members Naresh Kumar and Vijaymohan of the Tour & Travel Association spoke.