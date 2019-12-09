‘Increase minimum wage of workers to ₹21,000’

Alleging that the labour laws were being diluted, workers have demanded the revival of the Contract Labour Advisory Board and minimum wage of ₹21,000.
‘Karmika Garjana’
Addressing a ‘Karmika Garjana’ meeting here on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers’ and Employees’ Union honorary president P. Venkat Reddy said the objective of the meeting was to press for making the jobs of contract and outsource workers permanent.
Presiding over the programme, G. Subba Rao wanted the people’s representatives to support the cause of workers.
The other speakers pointed out that following the recommendations of the 15th Labour Conference and the Supreme Court judgments and norms of the Pay Revision Commission, the minimum wage should be increased to ₹21,000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.