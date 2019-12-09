‘Increase minimum wage of workers to ₹21,000’

Alleging that the labour laws were being diluted, workers have demanded the revival of the Contract Labour Advisory Board and minimum wage of ₹21,000.

‘Karmika Garjana’

Addressing a ‘Karmika Garjana’ meeting here on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers’ and Employees’ Union honorary president P. Venkat Reddy said the objective of the meeting was to press for making the jobs of contract and outsource workers permanent.

Presiding over the programme, G. Subba Rao wanted the people’s representatives to support the cause of workers.

The other speakers pointed out that following the recommendations of the 15th Labour Conference and the Supreme Court judgments and norms of the Pay Revision Commission, the minimum wage should be increased to ₹21,000.