Increase minimum wage of workers: CITU

CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao on Sunday said that increasing wages of the workers would be an effective way to overcome slowdown.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in a rally taken out from the NTR statue to Gouri Parveswar Park as part of two-day district conference of CITU which began at Anakapalle, he ridiculed the release of ₹70,000 crore by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the stimulus package to help the industries to beat the slowdown.

Mr. Rao said purchase power of the workers could be increased if the government hiked their wages. He said that the CITU and other central trade unions were demanding increase in minimum wages to ₹21,000.

Unorganised sector

“The State government was paying ₹11,500 to anganwadi workers and ₹10,000 to ASHA workers. After the Supreme Court upheld the order of Delhi High Court, the Delhi government is implementing the minimum wages of ₹14,800,” he pointed out, adding that Kerala was giving the highest monthly minimum wage of ₹18,000 to those working in the unorganised sector.

Strike on Jan. 8

Mr. Rao said on the inaugural day of the district conference, discussions were held to ensure complete shutdown during the general strike called by all Central trade unions on January 8 to protest against economic policies of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Union government is firm on dismantling the public sectors, doling out sops to the corporates and diluting labour laws to deny the rights of the workers to strike, bargain and form unions,” Mr. said alleged.

CITU State general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, district general secretary G. Koteswara Rao, activists B. Prabhavati and Aruna were present. CITU District president G. Koteswara Rao presided over the meeting.