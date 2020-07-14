Increase bed strength at VIMS, Collector directs officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 July 2020 23:41 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand visited Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and reviewed the situation.

He instructed the officials to make arrangements for increasing the bed strength from 548 to 750. He directed them to ensure adequate supply of oxygen at all the beds.

The Collector was accompanied by Joint Collector Arun Babu and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar.

Later the Collector, addressed all the Superintendents of teaching hospitals in a meeting held at Andhra Medical College.

He instructed the officials to make CSR Block ready for occupation with 300 beds.

The Collector has given directions to Superintendents of GHCCD, ENT, REH and RCD hospitals to get ready for the COVID-19 testing immediately.

These hospitals shall prepare 250 more beds for keeping the patients in isolation, while awaiting the test results.

All the above hospitals will be equipped with ambulances so that all the patients who tested positive will be shifted to the COVID-19 treatment centres.