Increase bed strength at VIMS, Collector directs officials

District Collector V. Vinay Chand visited Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and reviewed the situation.
He instructed the officials to make arrangements for increasing the bed strength from 548 to 750. He directed them to ensure adequate supply of oxygen at all the beds.
The Collector was accompanied by Joint Collector Arun Babu and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar.
Later the Collector, addressed all the Superintendents of teaching hospitals in a meeting held at Andhra Medical College.
He instructed the officials to make CSR Block ready for occupation with 300 beds.
The Collector has given directions to Superintendents of GHCCD, ENT, REH and RCD hospitals to get ready for the COVID-19 testing immediately.
These hospitals shall prepare 250 more beds for keeping the patients in isolation, while awaiting the test results.
All the above hospitals will be equipped with ambulances so that all the patients who tested positive will be shifted to the COVID-19 treatment centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath