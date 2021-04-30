Increase bed capacity in chest hospital to 300, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Provide healthy food to COVID patients’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed the officials to increase the bed capacity from 288 to 300 at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases. He inspected several government hospitals, including GHCCD, ENT and Regional Eye hospital, here on Friday. Mr. Vinay Chand asked the officials to have an ambulance positioned at the hospitals and also procure PPE kits and masks as per the requirement. The Collector also insisted the officials to provide healthy food to the COVID-19 patients according to the guidelines. He later checked the vaccine storage room at the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) and asked the officials to complete the works of the building at the earliest. Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and a few others were present.

