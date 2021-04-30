District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed the officials to increase the bed capacity from 288 to 300 at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases. He inspected several government hospitals, including GHCCD, ENT and Regional Eye hospital, here on Friday. Mr. Vinay Chand asked the officials to have an ambulance positioned at the hospitals and also procure PPE kits and masks as per the requirement. The Collector also insisted the officials to provide healthy food to the COVID-19 patients according to the guidelines. He later checked the vaccine storage room at the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) and asked the officials to complete the works of the building at the earliest. Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and a few others were present.
Increase bed capacity in chest hospital to 300, Collector tells officials
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 30, 2021 20:34 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 30, 2021 20:34 IST
‘Provide healthy food to COVID patients’
‘Provide healthy food to COVID patients’
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 8:34:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/increase-bed-capacity-in-chest-hospital-to-300-collector-tells-officials/article34451698.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story