Incomplete infrastructure works and pending court cases could be the reason for postponing CM’s shift to Visakhapatnam, alleges JSP

October 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Incomplete infrastructure works and pending court cases till December over alleged irregularities by the State government in the ongoing work on the Rushikonda Hills adjacent to the city’s Blue Flag certified beach could be the reason for the postponement of the Chief Minister’s shift from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam to December, according to Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, who also filed a public interest litigation in the courts against the activities in Rushikonda.

Mr. Murthy Yadav said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently declared December as the deadline to operate from Visakhapatnam.

“A case related to the three capital decision is pending for hearing in December. This apart, the government cannot use the building at Rushikonda for administrative purposes when it is meant for tourism activities. The Chief Minister can work anywhere in the State, but the building at Rushikonda cannot be used by him,” Mr. Yadav said.

The government is violating every rule relating to the issue, Mr. Yadav said while alleging that the CM made an aerial survey of the construction site at Rushikonda on October 16 on his way to the Infosys Centre. On Tuesday some officials from MA&UD visited Rushikonda, he added.