INCOIS, NIO start five-day training programme at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) have started a five-day training programme on ‘Ocean Observation Systems, Models to Ocean State Forecast, Coastal Dynamics and Potential Fishing Zone’ at the Centre for Studies on the Bay of Bengal (CSBOB) on the Andhra University campus here on Monday.

The target group of the programme was young researchers, technicians, professionals and government employees dealing with marine and fishing activities.

INCOIS designed the programme for characterising and providing theoretical and practical experience on various topics like characterising and forecasting the ocean state for benefit of navigation, ocean and coastal operations and identification of potential fishing zones.

A compendium on basic principles of science and technology developments, field operations, data collection procedures, and model studies and forecasting strategies on ocean state and potential fishing zones was released by the chief guest K. Srinivasa Rao, Principal, College of Science and Technology, Andhra University. While delivering the inaugural address, he spoke about the importance of data, its accuracy, and constraints in modelling. The limitations of the approaches need to be understood and the young generation should take advantage of it and evolve as the best marine scientists, he added.

T.M. Balakrishnan Nair, Scientist and Head of Ocean Observation Systems at INCOIS, Hyderabad, explained how the applications have evolved over the past two decades. He spoke on forecast in oceans on tsunami early warning and potential fishing zone suggestions.

Director of CSBOB P. Rama Rao explained the activities of the centre.

About 35 young scientists from different regions attended the programme. Resource persons from INCOIS and NIO at Visakhapatnam and Goa shared their knowledge in the event.