Inclusion of tribal villages in VMRDA opposed

Move will deprive tribals of their rights, say unions

The inclusion of non-scheduled tribal villages in the district under the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) has drawn flak from the tribal people and various unions and associations. The leaders say that the move would deprive the tribal people of the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

A protest was organised by the AP Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee at Kotniballi revenue village of Ravikamatham mandal on Wednesday demanding exclusion of non-scheduled tribal villages from the purview of VMRDA. Committee honorary district president K. Govinda Rao and district president P. Chandrayya alleged that the move was aimed at handing over tribal lands to corporate groups and to promote real estate companies.

They said that the committee would meet at Narsipatnam on March 31 to take stock of the situation and decide on the future course of action. They said the State government should immediately drop the plan to include the tribal villages in the VMRDA.

Meanwhile, AP Girijana Sangham State president P. Appalanarsa appealed to the Governor, in an email memorandum sent to him, to exclude the tribal villages from the purview of the VMRDA. He noted that the G.O. MS no. 20, issued by the State government, includes villages in the Fifth Schedule and tribal villages in Non-Scheduled areas, under the purview of VMRDA.

He said that around 240 tribal villages are there in Nathavaram, Devarapalli, Ananthagiri, V. Madugula, Ravikamatham, Rolugunta and other mandals. A majority of the people living in theses villages are tribals, he said. In Nathavaram mandal, six of the eight revenue villages are in Scheduled Areas, and bringing them under the purview of VMRDA would result in an infringement of the rights of the tribal people.

The State government had recommended to the Centre, way back in 1980, recommending the inclusion of 800 non-scheduled tribal villages in the Schedule Area and the process was still on.

The Sangham appealed to the Governor to use his discretionary powers to direct the State government to amend the G.O. no.20 to exclude tribal areas from the purview of VMRDA.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham demanded amendment of the G.O. to exclude Scheduled villages from the purview of the VMRDA.