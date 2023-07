July 18, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An Incident of fire was reported onboard INS Mysore at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control by the ship’s staff with the assistance of the dockyard staff. No loss of life or casualty has been reported.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

