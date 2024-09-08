Incessant rains lash Visakhapatnam city; residents on hillock areas alerted

Incessant rains lashed Visakhapatnam city and suburbs since Saturday night, causing significant waterlogging and disrupting normal life at various places on Sunday.

As per the report by the district administration, on Sunday (September 8) by 2 p.m., Bheemunipatnam recorded 87 mm rainfall, followed by Maharanipeta at 74 mm and Seethammadhara at 72 mm, Anandapuram at 68 mm. Padmanabham, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi and a few other areas recorded 40 mm to 60 mm rainfall.

Boundary walls collapsed at Kancharapalem and CBM compound, damaging several vehicles parked over there and some electric poles. Geddas (streams) were seen overflowing at HB Colony, Isukathota, Akkayyapalem and a few other areas. Sanitation staff were engaged in clearing the debris in the drains at many places. The road underbridge bridge at Gnanapuram was closed due to heavy water-logging situation and the road traffic was diverted.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, who was engaged in relief operations at Vijayawada, spoke with the GVMC staff. He asked them to shift the locals residing in hilly areas and low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres.

A minor landslip was reported at Ramakrishna Nagar, a hilly area in Gopalapatnam, and the residents were asked to vacate their houses. Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu alias Ganababu was monitoring the situation.

The district administration has set up control rooms at the district Collector’s office and at 11 Tahsildar offices.

Streams overflowing

All the places in Alluri Sitharama Raju district have also been experiencing heavy rains since Saturday (September 7) night. By Sunday morning, Araku recorded over 30 mm rainfall. Munchingputtu, Pedabayalyu, Dumbriguda, Araku Valley, Ananthagiri, Hukumpeta, Paderu have been reporting incessant rainfall. With water streams and geddas overflowing under Paderu limits, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek urged the tribals not to venture out unless it was an emergency.