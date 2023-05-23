Inability to get confirmed tickets upsets commuters of Janmabhoomi express in Visakhapatnam

May 23, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In spite of the availability of three express trains, including the semi-high speed Vande Bharat express, in the early hours from Visakhapatnam towards Vijayawada and Hyderabad, travellers are fretting and fuming over the difficulty in getting a seat on these trains, in general, and Janmabhoomi express, in particular.

“There is a need to increase the number of coaches of Janmabhoomi express, which has 20 LHB coaches. The number of AC chair car coaches, which were three in the past have been reduced to one, which is adding to the woes of passengers. Two more coaches can be added to this train,” says a rail activist.

Those who are booking their ticket for a seat on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderbad Janmabhoomi express say that even when they were reserving a seat one month in advance, they were being issued Wait List (WL) ticket, and most of the times, their ticket was not getting confirmed till the last day.

This was causing unnecessary tension, and many travellers, especially those who cannot postpone their journey, are cancelling their ticket a few days in advance and booking their tickets for Vande Bharat or the Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Double Decker Uday Express, both full AC trains, which is pinching their pockets.

“We booked two tickets on May 1 to travel to Guntur on May 28. The WL, which was 8 and 9, at the time, has moved only one place and came down to 7 and 8 today (May 19). This is ridiculous, I can’t believe that only one person has cancelled his ticket in nearly 20 days,” says V.S. Krishna, a resident of Maddilapalem in the city.

“A couple of months ago, I had booked my ticket to go from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad by Janmabhoomi. I got a WL ticket, and after waiting till the penultimate day of journey and failing to get confirmation, I booked a ticket by Vande Bharat. To my dismay, my Janmabhoomi seat was confirmed on the last day,” says Mr. Krishna.

“There is a need to increase the number of coaches of Janmabhoomi express. The Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat express has been getting very good response from the day of its introduction on January 15, this year, and there is no need for it to depend on Janmabhoomi, which serves the needs of those travelling to intermediate stations,” says Daniel Joseph, a rail activist from Visakhapatnam city.

“Interestingly, the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada DD Uday express, which hardly get full during the lean season, is also getting good patronage due to the summer rush, notwithstanding its shortcomings like narrow space and crammed seats,” he says.