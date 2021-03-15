In GVMC, YSRCP suffers losses where its MLAs hold sway

It, however, gains in areas where MLAs are from TDP

Though the YSR Congress Party has won 58 out of 98 wards in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Council (GVMC) polls, it has lost some wards to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other parties where it has MLAs. On the other hand, it had made good inroads into areas where the sitting MLAs are from the TDP.

It has lost in 11 wards in Gajuwaka area, where the MLA is Tippala Nagi Reddy from YSRCP, lost in five in Bheemili, which is the constituency of Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, seven in Pendurthi, where YSRCP MLA is A. Adeep Raj and five in South Constituency, where TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had shifted loyalties to the YSRCP.

On the other hand, it has won 15 out of 17 in North Constituency, where the sitting MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is from the TDP, though Mr. Srinivasa Rao had recently submitted his resignation, won 10 out of 14 in West Constituency of TDP MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) and 10 in East Constituency of TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

The YSRCP also made good grounds into the newly-merged wards of Anakapalle, where it had won four out of five.

Steel plant issue

Losing a sizeable chunk in Gajuwaka could be due to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue.

Despite, YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and other party leaders taking up a 25-km padayatra in support of the agitating employees and assuring a number of times that it would take up the issue with the Prime Minister and also the Chief Minister writing two letters to the Prime Minister, the people appear to have not convinced.

Mr. Vijaya Sai admitted that there seems to be some issues and distrust among people and the employees of the VSP. He also has gone to the extent of saying that his party would do an introspection and go back to the people to gain their trust.

In Gajuwaka, there are 19 wards and the TDP had won eight and with alliance of the CPI and the CPI (M), its tally goes to 10. The JSP has won one seat.

Former MLA from Gajuwaka Palla Srinivasa Rao, who took up indefinite fast on the VSP issue, proved his mettle by securing eight wards. Speaking to The Hindu, he said Viskhapatnam is the only place where the TDP can claim to be a respectable opposition.