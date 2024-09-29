In Frames: Echoes of a forgotten maritime legacy

As the monsoon batters the coastline, the sands of Visakhapatnam’s beaches have once again shifted, revealing a piece of the city’s forgotten history. Pillboxes used during the Second World War, long buried under layers of sand, have resurfaced, offering a tangible glimpse into a less-known chapter of the city’s maritime legacy.

“These pillboxes, built during the height of the Second World War, were part of a strategic defence network to protect Visakhapatnam’s shores from potential enemy invasions. These are equipped with loopholes through which defenders can fire weapons,” says Edward Paul, a member of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Visakhapatnam chapter, who has documented the history of the city.

The most prominently visible one is at the R.K. Beach which was uncovered during beach erosion. The second one is at the Jalaripeta fishing colony within the city limits; but it lies buried under a heap of sand, garbage and apathy.

“The designs of the pillboxes were often compared to medicine containers made in the early 20th century to store pills; that is how the term ‘pillbox’ became popular,” added Mr. Paul.

As one of India’s most important naval bases with a deep natural harbour, the port city was seen as a key target during the war. Constructed by the British and positioned along the coastline, these fortifications were meant to guard the city’s vital port against any threats from Axis forces, especially from Japanese submarines and aircraft.

The erosion caused by the annual monsoon has made these pillboxes visible to beach-goers, many of whom are unaware of their historical significance.

Even as environmental experts express their concern over the growing beach erosion in Visakhapatnam due to changing weather patterns, it has unintentionally brought these wartime relics back into the public eye.

While the sea may reclaim the sand and hide these pillboxes again, their legacy and the stories remain an enduring chapter in the city’s maritime history.

(Text: Nivedita Ganguly)

(Photos: K.R. Deepak)

Traces of the past: An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam beach where a section of a pillbox can be seen near the waves.

Tactical post: Pillboxes were generally camouflaged against the landscape to hide the occupants from enemy view

Holding secrets: Waves crash into the Visakhapatnam coast under the influence of a deep depression during a high tide.

Unseen guards: An opening of the pillbox that would allow soldiers to fire at attacking enemies during the Second World War.

Safe and sound: The interior of the pillbox offered a secure space for soldiers to defend the coast from enemy attacks.

Giving way: Rocks are exposed at the eroded beach in Visakhapatnam.

Tip of the iceberg: The eroded beach reveals a portion of the pillbox.