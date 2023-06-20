In a record of sorts, Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School in Visakhapatnam has over 4,000 students and 123 teachers

June 20, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School in Madurawada, near the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here, has 123 teachers, said to be the highest in any government school in the State. Thirteen vacancies are yet to be filled against the sanctioned strength of 136 teachers. The 13 posts, include nine physical education teachers, one biology teacher and three Telugu school assistant teachers.

The government has recently sanctioned the 136 teachers for this school which has more than 4,000 students on its rolls, said the school headmaster M. Rajababu. During the recent transfers, the government has appointed the teachers for this school and no other government school has this many number of teachers, he added.

“Our school is established on 5.5 acres of land with 60 classrooms. We have created many records. In the last academic year, nearly 900 students of Class X passed out. Around 1,000-1,200 new students are getting admissions in the current academic year. As on June 17, a total of 502 students have been admitted,” Mr. Rajababu told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school, which started its humble journey in 1979 with just 100 students, now boasts of eight to nine sections for each class. Each classroom has 60-65 students. The school has all the necessary facilities including science and computer laboratories, central library and virtual classrooms with digital boards among others.

“Recently, the government sanctioned 53 Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) digital boards and almost all have of them have been installed. This is a new infrastructural feature added in the current academic year. About 20 classrooms are being modernised too,” Mr. Rajababu added.

New admissions usually start in the first week of June. The school used to close the admissions by August 31 until recently, but now, changed the procedure. It takes admissions throughout the year depending on the number of vacancies.

“Provision of quality education, equal importance to sports and extra-curricular activities to the students, modern infrastructure facilities, technology-based education and dedicated faculty among other factors attract a large number of students to the school,” Visakhapatnam District Education Officer L. Chandrakala said.

In the 2022-23 SSC results, a total of 62 students scored between 500 and 572 marks. Top score was 572 marks, gained by two students. At least 50% of students in the school have passed in first division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.