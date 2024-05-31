In a first, Vizag police launch traffic stretch management system to reduce accidents

In a first of its kind, the city police started a ‘traffic stretch management system’ at Gajuwaka on Friday with the help of the AP Chamber of Commerce and CII Young India.

As part of this programme, the stretch between Sheela Nagar Junction and Old Gajuwaka Junction will be manned by volunteers around the clock. Their primary duty is to take steps to bring down road accidents.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar, Joint Commissioner K. Fakeerappa, Ch. Srinadh, Shobhan Prakash, Pydah Krishna Prasad from AP Chambers, O Satish from CII Young India and others were present during the inauguration programme.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that every year, around 350 people lose their lives to road accidents in Visakhapatnam city alone. He said that the main motto for initiating traffic stretch management is to reduce road accidents.

Explaining the functioning of traffic stretch management between Sheela Nagar to Old Gajuwaka, Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the 3.8 km stretch will be manned by 15 volunteers round the clock. The volunteers were specially trained by the city traffic police, and their salaries will be paid by the AP Chambers.

He said that some volunteers would be patrolling on bikes, and some would be static. They will check the traffic flow and over-speeding and ensure lane discipline along the stretch. Besides, the static volunteers will also check drunken driving, blood pressure, if possible vision, he said.

The ADCP also said that the volunteers will ensure the stretch has no encroachments. Some truck drivers may park their vehicles to take a break, which may further lead to accidents. So, they would ensure the trucks park only in authorised parking spots, he added.

According to the traffic police, there are around 10 stretches between Tagarapuvalasa and Lankelapalem where most of the accidents occur. First, the stretch between Sheela Nagar and Old Gajuwaka is being focussed. Based on the results, further stretches will be covered to reduce road accidents.

