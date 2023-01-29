In 10 days, police seize nearly 700 sedative injections from various areas in Visakhapatnam

January 29, 2023 06:04 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On January 18, the Duvvada police had conducted raids on a scrap shop and arrested three persons who were found in possession of Pentazocine Lactate Injections (sedative injections). The accused were reportedly selling the injections to the youth after procuring them from Kharagpur in West Bengal. The police have seized nearly 35 injections and a number of syringes.

Again on January 23, officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Gopalapatnam had arrested four persons while they were allegedly found selling the sedative injections to the youth after procuring them from several persons from New Delhi. The SEB had seized 94 injections from them.

Yet again, on January 24, the CTF teams had conducted raids at Agraharam Street in One Town and arrested a 44-year-old person for alleged possession of around 490 sedative injections. The accused was once a consumer and then turned out to be a peddler for easy money. Again on January 25 night, the SEB teams had conducted raids at Gnanapuram and seized around 70 sedative injections.

During the last 10 days, close to 700 sedative injections were seized in various areas. In all these cases, the peddlers procured injections for about ₹30 to ₹50 per injection, but were found to be selling them at ₹200 to ₹500 each ampule based on the orders and demand.

With the availability of ganja in neighbouring Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Visakhapatnam district reports the most number of ganja cases among other districts in the State. However, the cases of such sedative injections being caught go unnoticed. During the year 2022, the city task force (CTF) personnel had seized as many as 3,803 injections in various cases.

According to police sources, there is huge availability of such sedative injections in the market. Though the injections should not be sold without prescription, the accused have been using various sources in parts of Odisha and West Bengal to procure them.

“Unless and until we have credible information, we cannot bust such cases. The injections are very easy to carry in bags and luggages. Even if checked, the accused claim it as medication for some health issue. Moreover, compared to synthetic drugs and even ganja, the sedative injections are cheap,” said a senior police officer from the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao said not many educated youth, college-going students take such sedative injections, as they can be caught easily. Using such intravenous (IV) injection sometimes may cause side effects like swelling of hands, which could be further dangerous. “In many cases, we have seen consumers turning as drug peddlers after getting good contacts,” he said.

The ACP said that the anti-narcotic cell of the CTF which was constituted to tackle the drug menace in the city is cracking the whip on such peddlers.

“In case if any parent notices behavioural changes or comes across their children addicted to drugs or ganja, they may contact police, who would be able to help them with proper counselling,” he added.