Visakhapatnam

Improve services at VIMS, Collector directs officials

Visakhapatnam , Andhra Pradesh :17/08/2020: District Collector V. Vinay Chand interacting with the Director K. Satya Vara Prasad and other officials during his visit to VIMS in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement

Visakhapatnam , Andhra Pradesh :17/08/2020: District Collector V. Vinay Chand interacting with the Director K. Satya Vara Prasad and other officials during his visit to VIMS in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement  

District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed the officials to improve the services at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

He visited VIMS on Monday and inspected the amenities at the hospital and the services being extended to patients. He interacted with Director K. Satyavara Prasad and other officials and inspected the wards through CCTV. He asked the officials to add to the amenities at the hospital to meet future needs. The existing facilities should be fully utilised and more ventilators and oxygen supply could be procured, if necessary.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, Nodal Officer and Special Deputy Collector Suryakala and OSD of VIMS P. Venugopal were present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 12:05:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/improve-services-at-vims-collector-directs-officials/article32379265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story