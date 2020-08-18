Improve services at VIMS, Collector directs officials

District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed the officials to improve the services at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

He visited VIMS on Monday and inspected the amenities at the hospital and the services being extended to patients. He interacted with Director K. Satyavara Prasad and other officials and inspected the wards through CCTV. He asked the officials to add to the amenities at the hospital to meet future needs. The existing facilities should be fully utilised and more ventilators and oxygen supply could be procured, if necessary.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, Nodal Officer and Special Deputy Collector Suryakala and OSD of VIMS P. Venugopal were present.