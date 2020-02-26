‘Improve road network in tribal areas’

The ITDAs should initiate measures to improve road connectivity and education in tribal areas, Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani has said.

Addressing a conference of ITDA Project Officers, Sub-Collectors, Deputy Directors, District Tribal Welfare Officers and Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials here on Tuesday, Ms. Srivani said the problems pertaining to reaching the hill-top villages should be addressed immediately. “The ordeals of tribal people in shifting patients to hospitals in emergency must end,” she said.

Action should be taken against the contract residential teachers lacking in teaching skills and for using substitutes in remote villages, the Minister told the officials.

Poor performance

Pointing out that that many complaints from people’s representatives against District Tribal Welfare Officers were received pertaining to poor performance, the Minister asked the officials to gear up for improvement.

Reviewing the Velugu, education, YSR Pelli Kanuka, Amma Vodi, Jaganann Vasati and Vidya Deevena schemes and Forest Rights Act, the Minister underlined the importance of out-of-the-box thinking to render better services in the tribal areas.

She wanted the Transco officials to act on complaints of hefty power bills reportedly generated for consumption of a fan and an electric bulb.

Governing body meetings

“The ITDA governing body meetings must be held once in every three months after the local body elections are over. Employees working for a long time in ITDAs should be reshuffled,” she said.

She complimented Paderu ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji for getting ambulances from Container Corporation of India under the CSR initiative. Mr. Balaji suggested subject-wise training for teachers.

Principal Secretary M. Ravichandra enquired about poor biometric attendance in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.