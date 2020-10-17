Improve functioning of rythu bazaars, Joint Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 October 2020 00:44 IST

‘Maintain complaint box and register’

Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy has expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of rythu bazaars in the city.

At a review meeting with Marketing officials and Estate Officers of rythu bazaars at the Collectorate on Friday, he asked the officials about the problems being faced at the rythu bazaars. Describing Visakhapatnam as a metro city, he said that the facilities should be on par with other metro cities. He warned of action against officials, who were negligent in discharge of their duties or were not punctual.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Venugopala Reddy directed the officials to issue a show-cause notice to the Estate Officer of MVP Rythu Bazaar for the deficiencies, he had noticed during his inspection of the bazaar earlier in the morning. A complaint box and register should be maintained at the rythu bazaars and genuine complaints should be promptly attended. There should be separate entry and exit for vehicle at the rythu bazaars.

Referring to rythu cards, the Joint Collector said that new cards should be issued, based on the certificate issued by the Agriculture Assistant at the Village Secretariat or the Horticulture Assistant. New cards could be issued in the names of family members, when a farmer dies. He directed the Assistant Director of Marketing Kaleswara Rao to inspect one rythu bazaar a day and submit a report to him.