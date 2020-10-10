Visakhapatnam

‘Improve facilities for the destitute’

Association for Urban & Tribal Development (AUTD) secretary Pragada Vasu has appealed to the government to improve facilities for destitute and homeless persons in Visakhapatnam. He said that the government should set up a 100-bed shelter for every one lakh population.

He said working hostels should be set up separately for men and women near labour workplaces. Special shelters should be established for mentally challenged and differently-abled persons, he added.

He said that during the COVID-19 crisis, shelter homes played a major role in accommodating migrants. Approximately 25,000 persons utilised services of permanent and temporary shelter houses under GVMC limits, he said.

