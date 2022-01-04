Improve education standards, ITDA Project Officer tells officials

Visakhapatnam

04 January 2022 18:08 IST

‘Special coaching classes should be conducted for three hours every day from January 20 to April 30’

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna has called upon the officials to improve the education standards, which suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting with the Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs), Assistant Tribal Welfare Officers and headmasters of all the 11 tribal mandals, under the purview of the ITDA, at Paderu in the district on Tuesday,

Mr. Gopalakrishna said that from January 20 to April 30 special coaching classes should be conducted for three hours every day. The students of classes 1 and 2 should be taught to learn Telugu and English words and teaching standards should be commensurate with the age of the children.

He warned that action would be initiated against the officials if they do not implement the menu properly at the Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools. Defective solar panels, if any, at the schools should be rectified without any delay. He also called for proper maintenance of school records.

The ITDA PO said that the State government has sanctioned funds for improvement of 152 school buildings under the second phase of the Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu programme. He called for greater coordination between the headmasters and teachers.

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officers Chandrasekhar and L. Rajani, MEOs of all 11 mandals and headmasters participated in the meeting.