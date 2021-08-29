Visakhapatnam

Improve amenities at KGH, Collector directs officials

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the officials of the King George Hospital (KGH) to improve facilities at the hospital. He visited the KGH and inspected wards and blocks here on Saturday.

‘Install CCTV cameras’

Stressing the need for good sanitation at the hospital, he said that patients and attendants should not feel any kind of discomfort at the hospital.

The Collector has also instructed the officials to install CCTV cameras on the hospital premises.

He inspected the ongoing works like change in equipment, beds, paintings for walls and modernisation of toilets.

Mr. Mallikarjuna also asked the authorities to arrange new refrigerators at the hospital. He enquired about the status of works, which he had suggested during his last visit.

KGH Superintendent P. Mythili, Resident Medical Officer Vijaya Shankar and other staff were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 12:35:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/improve-amenities-at-kgh-collector-directs-officials/article36159414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY