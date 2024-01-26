GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Impressive tableaux on child marriage, sky cycling, and government progress draw attention at Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

The tableaux of GVMC, VMRDA and the School Education Department win the first, second and third prizes respectively

January 26, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren enacting a child marriage scene during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Schoolchildren enacting a child marriage scene during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A tableau depicting the social evil of child marriage by young students, another displaying models on ‘sky cycling’, a floating bridge, flash tower and a zipline, and a tableau of students holding tabs were impressive to say the least, at the 75th Republic Day celebrations here on Friday.

Students performing a dance during the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Students performing a dance during the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The tableaux, depicting the progress of various government departments, were taken around the Police Parade ground, at Suryabagh at the celebrations organised by the district administration.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna receiving the Guard of Honour from various contingents of the police and Home Guards at the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna receiving the Guard of Honour from various contingents of the police and Home Guards at the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A girl and a boy, dressed in the attire of a bride and a groom, the priest chanting mantras, another in the attire of a police officer, a lawyer, and some of the students sitting as guests around the bride and groom, and students seated all around carrying placards in Telugu: “Balya Vivaham Vaddhu, Chaduvu Muddhu” and against child labour, completed the picture.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna unfurling the national flag at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna unfurling the national flag at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As the tableau arrived in front of the main stage for the VIPs to watch the wedding, media persons got ready to grab a picture, as the boy got up to tie the knot, the tableau started to move suddenly, robbing the shutterbugs of a golden opportunity. This tableau put up by the District Women and Child Development Agency (DW&CDA) and the Revenue Department.

Students with the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Students with the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) tableau displaying models of the ‘sky cycling’, ‘zipline’, flash tower and the tableau of GVMC depicting fountains recently developed by the corporation as part of the beautification of the city at different junctions and a model of the proposed new head office of the GVMC, caught the attention of the gathering. The models of houses constructed at the YSR Jagananna Colony and boys and girls of a government school in uniform holding tabs were among those which drew the attention of the gathering.

The other departments, which put up tableaux included Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and School Education Department, Civil Supplies Department & AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, District Rural Development Authority (DRDA), Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Agriculture, APMIP, Fisheries, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Departments, Medical and Health Department, and AP State Housing Corporation.

The tableaux of GVMC, VMRDA and the School Education Department won the first, second and third prizes respectively. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna gave away the prizes to the officials of these departments.

