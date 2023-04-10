Impressive bus shelter, but no city buses on the Siripuram-Chinna Waltair route in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A ‘smart’ bus shelter, decorative lighting and ample seating arrangement is sure to catch the attention of road users going on the Siripuram-Chinna Waltair route. Ironically, there is hardly any city bus plying on this route, making one wonder for whom the bus shelter has been built.

Developed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), at a cost of ₹19.5 lakh, the bus shelter and bay are impressive to say the least. The granite flooring, tiled bus bay, Andhra University emblem, and space to display advertisements lend a classy look to the shelter. Scores of students of Andhra University, employees of Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), banks and schools use the route every day. There used to be quite a few city buses plying in this route till a few years ago. They were withdrawn, apparently, due to increase in the number of autorickshaws and use of personal vehicles.

The lone city bus (Route no. 14) was also withdrawn sometime ago on the plea of lack of patronage. Route no. 20 A and 900 were also withdrawn sometime ago for the same reason.

While the beautification of a bus shelter is welcome, commuters feel that the same could have been done in busy bus routes like Asilametta-Rama Talkies Road, which are used by hundreds of students and others every day. Most of the bus shelters on the Beach Road barely have any users as residents of colonies along the beach have more than one car and hardly use buses, says a citizen.

“There was an existing bus shelter on the AU – Chinna Waltair Road. There was ample space, adjacent to the shelter, to construct a bay and for beautification. We developed it as part of the G20 beautification works,” GVMC Chief Engineer Ravi Krishna Raju told The Hindu, when contacted.

“Bus shelters are not constructed by the RTC. Our role is limited to conduct a joint survey along with officials from the Police Department and GVMC for the identification of suitable spots for bus shelters. Route no. 14 was withdrawn due to poor patronage. The buses are redeployed in 10 K route, which goes via Beach Road. Route no. 900 K goes via Siripuram, AU College of Engineering (AUCE Main Road) towards Peda Waltair,” says District Public Transport Officer A. Appala Raju.

“Badi buses (dedicated buses operated to educational institutions) are plying on the Siripuram –Chinna Waltair route. Short distance services like 20 A, 900 and 14 are withdrawn as the corporation is not even getting the diesel cost,” says G. Satyanarayana, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager, RTC.