Impose lockdown for 10 days in Vizag, says BJP leader

Former MLA of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that in the wake of rapid increase in cases, there should be at least 10-day strict lockdown in Visakhapatnam district to control the spread of the virus. He said that Collector should discuss with the officials concerned and take a decision soon, else the district may face problems. He also sought the government to recruit nursing staff and improve facilities at the COVID-19 care centres and hospitals.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said as per estimates by some doctors, the district could likely to witness nearly 50,000 cases in the coming one month. He said that the State government should focus on recruiting more nursing staff and doctors, as COVID-19 spike is anticipated. He also said that people are facing problems due to delay in releasing results of COVID-19 tests. The government should conduct an all-party meet, so that the Opposition parties can bring the issues being faced by the public before the officials, he said.

He also slammed the government for still running and extending the timings at the wine shops where social distancing is going for a toss.

Party MLC P.V.N. Madhav alleged that the government was negligent over the COVID-19 situation. He said that the government should increase Truenat testing labs in the district. He alleged that 108 and 104 ambulances are not arriving on time.

The BJP leaders congratulated Mr. Somu Veerraju who was appointed as the party State president. They hoped that the party would be further strengthened under his leadership.