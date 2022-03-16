Implement HC verdict on land pooling scheme, urges CPI(M)

Revenue officials coercing farmers to part with land, allege leaders

Revenue officials coercing farmers to part with land, allege leaders

The district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has welcomed the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in Visakhapatnam district and demanded that the State government implement it in letter and spirit.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, district secretary K. Lokanadham and AP Rythu Sangham district president Gandi Nayanababu noted that G.O. no. 72 was issued to acquire 6,116.50 acres of land in the district. In March 2020, a single judge bench of the High Court had issued orders directing the State government to implement the Land Acquisition Act.

Upholding the orders of the single judge, the High Court gave its final order on March 11, 2022, directing the State government to implement the LA Act and acquire lands, which are given willingly by the farmers, but desist from use of force to acquire the lands.

They alleged that Revenue officials and staff were trying to take the lands by force from farmers who were unwilling to give the same by axing trees and bulldozing standing crops, at Sabbavaram and Padmanabham mandals and rural mandals of Anakapalle in the district. This was a violation of the High Court judgment. They warned that they would be forced to approach the court again if the officials failed to implement the judgment.

‘Objections overruled’

They said that the farmers had objected to LPS and noted the same in Form-2 and gave them to the officials at the Gram Sabhas. However, their objections were overruled and the LPS process was started, they alleged.

They said that the lands, proposed to be acquired by the government, were mostly allotted to Dalits, tribal people and BCs during the 1970s and 1980s. They were assigned one acre each for cultivation. As the value of those lands has gone up, the government was planning to acquire them, they alleged.

Referring to past judgments by the High Court and the Supreme Court, the CPI(M) leaders said that it was a violation of law to acquire the lands assigned to the poor in the name of providing them house sites. They also alleged that the ruling party leaders were in cahoots with the officials and were threatening the farmers to hand over their lands.

They recalled that during the tenure of the previous government, the present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, had opposed LPS. But now, he was resorting to the same. They added that the CPI(M) would stand by the farmers in their struggle.