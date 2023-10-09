ADVERTISEMENT

Implement decentralised solar power system, Kisan Service Organisation urges Andhra Pradesh government

October 09, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Instead of going for corporate power units, the government can set up small plants in selected villages’

The Hindu Bureau

A Vijayawada-based Kisan Service Organisation president Akkineni Bhavani Prasad asked that why the State government, which talks about decentralised administration, has not implemented a decentralised solar power system across the State when there is a scheme available for it.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Prasad said that the Union Government has launched a scheme called PM Kusum (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) in 2019 under which governments can give special grants to renewable energy production units, particularly for the farmers.

“But, the State government has not taken up any decentralised solar system activities by setting up power plants in a large scale in the villages. Instead of going for corporate power units, the government can set up small plants in selected villages. The electricity generated in the cluster of villages can be consumed by the locals and the surplus electricity can be sold to the electricity grid. This way, the government can earn money, generate electricity and also employment,” said Mr. Prasad.

Mr. Prasad said that his organisation has decided to promote this scheme in the Telugu States. It first started such promotional activity in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

