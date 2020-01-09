Implement 75% quota for locals in jobs: official

All industries and business establishments including hotels must implement the government order of providing 75% of the jobs to local residents, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar has said.

At a district-level nodal agency meeting here on Wednesday, the Joint Collector said all small, medium and heavy industries must implement the order in letter and spirit. The detailed information pertaining to the number of technical and general employees needed by the establishment should be informed at the time of applying for approval.

Skill training

“The details of the unemployed people, their academic qualification and skills should be put on the website and the government will arrange for skill training required. The list also should make provision for keeping 25% of candidates in reserve to facilitate appointment in case of resignations or removals,” said Mr. Shiva Shankar.

All industrial units and enterprises must furnish information in the format given by the government to the District Employment Officer, convener of the model committee in every three month. The Joint Collector instructed the District Employment Officer to furnish the details pertaining to private managements by January 21.

District Employment Officer Ch. Subrahmanyam, General Manger of District Industries Centre Ramalingeswar Raju, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories A.B.S. Prasad, Deputy Labour Officer G. Ellaji Rao and District Skill Development Centre Manager Chamundeswara Rao participated in the meeting.