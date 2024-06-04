Impending victory of BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh in Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency mirrors past election results

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate C.M. Ramesh’s impending victory in Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 general elections appears to be a repeat of results of alliance parties (BJP, TDP and JSP) in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Mr. Ramesh was leading against his nearest YSRCP rival candidate Budi Muthyala Naidu in the polls with a majority of 2.8 lakh votes at 9.30 p.m.

In the 2014, when the TDP, BJP and JSP, which were in alliance, and 2019 elections, though they were not in alliance, the vote share of the three parties together, was high. Until the YSRCP won the 2019 elections, Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency mostly saw Congress and TDP candidates.

In 2019, the combined votes of TDP, BJP and JSP was 5,92,898, while Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, who won from the YSRCP, got 5,86,226 votes. Here, Dr. Satyavathi won with a majority of 89,192 votes against TDP candidate Adari Anand Kumar who got 4,97,034 votes. Mr. Anand’s vote share was 41.3% while Dr. Satyavathi got 48.71% votes. She became the first woman MP from the constituency, formed in 1962.

In the 2014 polls, TDP candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had won with 5,68,463 votes against YSRCP candidate Gudivada Amarnath, who got 5,20,531 votes. Here, the TDP candidate got a majority of 47,932 votes.

So, the results of 2024 polls clearly indicate that 2014 and 2019 polls were repeated and the voters continued the trend. This 2024 election turned out to be a cakewalk for the alliance candidate CM. Ramesh, who was leading against his nearest YSRCP rival candidate Budi Muthyala Naidu from the YSRCP.

Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency has become the most talked about constituency in the State in this election due to the rallies of big leaders like Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari of BJP, former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement between the alliance parties, BJP fielded C.M. Ramesh, a Velama community leader from Rayalaseema, in the seat. With this, the YSRCP announced Mr. Mutyala Naidu of the same community for the constituency.

Uttarandhra Srujala Sravanti

Candidate who won from the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat should focus on the construction of the Uttarandhra Srujala Sravanti, a major irrigation project. “If this is completed, around eight lakh acres of agricultural land will be irrigated and 30 lakh people will get drinking water in the north coastal districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam-Parvathipuram, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Besides, water can be supplied to industries. This project has been linked with the Polavaram Major Irrigation Project on the Godavari,” said an irrigation official.

The then Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the project on January 2, 2009. About 8,000 cusecs of the Godavari water was proposed to be drawn every day and supplied through canals for a distance of about 163 km to the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, he died in the same year. After his death, none of the Chief Ministers, who succeeded him including K. Rosaiah, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 have completed the project till date.

“I will definitely focus on the irrigation project as soon as I take oath as the Anakapalli MP. I will also have a meeting with MLAs of the Lok Sabha constituency soon,” Mr. Ramesh told The Hindu.

