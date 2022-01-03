Immunisation for children in 15 to 18 age group begins

About 20,000 received their first jab by 4 p.m., says DMHO

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, began here on Monday. Though the turnout was not as desired but by 4 p.m. about 20,000 children received their first jab, said District Medical and Health Officer Tirupati Rao.

“Since the schools are also running, we expect it to pick up in the next two days,” he said.

The district has identified close to 2.9 lakh children in this category and the administration and the Health Department targets to complete the inoculation in a week’s time.

At present, the vaccinations are being given at 88 PHCs in the GVMC limits, 72 in the district and at 1,300 sachivalayams. “We have the required stock and will complete it in the given time,” the DMHO said.

One death

Meanwhile, the district recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending Monday morning, taking the cumulative total to 1,59,541. One person died after being infected with the virus, in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,109.

During the same period, nine persons undergoing treatment were discharged taking the total discharges to 1,58,196. The active cases have increased to 236.