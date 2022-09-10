Immediate family members should be the first to notice changes, say experts

‘Early warning signs include gloom, withdrawal from friends and family, change in sleep pattern, loss of appetite and weight and low self-esteem’

The wider the gap between desires and reality, the higher are the chances of an individual taking a decision to end his/her life. In a bid to fulfil their desires, some take to borrowing, beyond their repaying capacity, and when they fail to repay the loan, they take the extreme step.

Then there are several instances of students taking their lives when they think that they may not be able to live up to the expectations of their parents. The major risk factors include: drug addiction, family history of suicide, chronic illnesses, love failure, loss of family members, failure in examinations, family problems, loss of employment and mounting debt burden.

The risks are far higher in unmarried and divorced people. “All of us get suicidal thoughts at one time or the other but only the vulnerable yield to pressure. When there is no one to ventilate their grievances, those in distress indulge in such steps. The immediate family members should be the first to notice changes in the behaviour of the susceptible person like not mingling with others, neglect of routine activities, keeping aloof and expressing a feeling of hopelessness during family conversations,” says N.N. Raju, national president of the Indian Psychiatric Society.

“Lack of communication skills, academic stress, gap between the poor and the rich, and decline in the salaries offered by IT companies are all contributing to stress, depression and suicidal tendencies among students of an educational institution at Nuzvid, though it offers a serene atmosphere with modern buildings and lush green trees,” says M.V.R. Raju, Director, Centre for Psychological Assessment and Counselling, Andhra University, who had undertaken counselling sessions for students of that institute.

“Overcrowding at the hostels, gap between the rich and poor students, rural and urban divide, language barriers and some of the faculty members teaching in mixed language have all contributed to stress among some of the students, which had resulted in some of them taking the extreme step,” he says.

“The psychological factors of suicide include loss of a family member, psychological stress, anxiety, hopelessness, alcoholism and drug addiction. The early warning signs include gloom, withdrawal from friends and family, change in sleep pattern, loss of appetite and weight and low self-esteem. The treatment include Cognitive behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioural Therapy(DBT), collaborative care, relaxation techniques, including yoga,” says Prof. M.V.R. Raju.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the numbers in the link below:

Suicide prevention helplines