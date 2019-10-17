‘Immediate CPR can save victims of cardiac arrest’

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) organised a ‘Compression Only Life Support’ (COLS) programme to mark the occasion of World Restart a Heart Day in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Training camp

Doctors from the GIMSR Anaesthesiology and Critical Care Department trained a large number of people in multiple sessions on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques on the campus and at public places.

An awareness rally was conducted on Beach Road which was followed by a special training camp near the Aircraft Museum.

Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology Dr. D. Vijayakumar Rao said that in 90% of cardiac arrests, the victims may die if they do not receive immediate CPR.

He also said that every year, out of one lakh victims, about 4,280 people are losing their life due to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

He added that that a sudden cardiac arrest causes irregular heartbeat and disrupts the flow of blood to the brain and other organs.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Sivaramakrishna and Superintendent of GIMSR Hospital Dr. Shyama Prasad among others took part in the programme.