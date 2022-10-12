Imerys opens 30,000-tonne manufacturing facility at Atchutapuram near Visakhapatnam

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain inaugurating the Imerys plant at Atchutapuram, near Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Imerys, a mineral-based specialty solutions provider, has set up a 30,000-tonne capacity calcium aluminate binder for use in the Indian refractory and construction industries. The manufacturing plant located at Atchutapuram, near here, was formally inaugurated by the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenanin on Wednesday.

The company officials said that Imerys has plans to expand the capacity to 50,000 tonnes by 2030 to serve the rising demand from the domestic steel and cement sectors, which continue to add capacity across the country. This would make the Vizag facility, the single largest site and investment in India for Imerys refractory and construction businesses.

Research and Development Centre

Imerys MD Segi Idicula and Senior Vice-President Philippe Bourg said that over 95% of employees, including 100 fulltime employees and 100 contractors, were from Andhra Pradesh. They said that Imerys was also in the process of setting up a regional Research and Development Centre at Visakhaptanam as part of the company’s focus on developing products for the local markets.

The company considers Visakhapatnam as an important industrial hub in the country with port connectivity and business-friendly environment, which helps the firm in meeting the growing demand in India and abroad.