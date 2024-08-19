GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh till August 22

Many parts of the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh region from Srikakulam to Kakinada districts have received light to moderate rainfall

Published - August 19, 2024 12:46 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
IMD stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorms, and strong surface winds with the speed of 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over the region. File.

IMD stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorms, and strong surface winds with the speed of 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over the region. File. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

India Meteorgological Department (IMD) stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorms, and strong surface winds with the speed of 30-40 Kmph is likely at isolated places over the region till August 22.

Many parts of the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh region from Srikakulam to Kakinada districts have received light to moderate rainfall under the influence of the active southwest monsoons.

As per the State government’s real-time weather data, Shankavaram in Kakinada received 60.25 mm of rainfall till 7 p.m. on August 18, Vizianagaram town received maximum 58.5 mm of rainfall during the period, followed by Icchapuram (41.5 mm), Cheedikada of Anakapalli district (40.5 mm). Visakhapatnam city received a maximum of 15 mm rainfall in areas like PM Palem, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka.

