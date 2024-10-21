IMD issues yellow alert for north coastal Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm Dana approaches

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued yellow alert to the north coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the impending severe cyclonic storm named Dana.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on October 24 and 25.

Low pressure, which is the primary stage of cyclone, already formed over the sea, close to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Monday (October 21). Squally winds with a speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 65 kmph have also started over the sea and coasts from October 21, and continue till October 24.

“The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of next day as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph. So, there will be no major impact of the storm on Andhra Pradesh, but north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts will have squally winds and rainfall,” an IMD meteorologist said.

The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough from October 23 evening and would become high from the evening of October 24 to the forenoon of October 25. Hence, fishermen of Andhra Pradesh coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions, the IMD stated.

