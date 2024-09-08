IMD issues red alert for four north-coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Srikakulam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, which are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, for September 9.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued to another three districts – Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Kakinada district — for September 9.

The public has been advised not to come out of their homes except in an emergency due to the continuous rainfall from Saturday evening (September 7) under the influence of the deep depression, which is likely to cross neighbouring Odisha coast on September 9.

A red alert and yellow alert are already in place for Sunday. Under its influence, widespread rainfall was reported in all parts of the four districts on Sunday, starting from Saturday evening.

Pedanadipalle in Cheepurupalli mandal of Vizianagaram district received the State’s highest rainfall of 96.5 mm till 6 p.m. on Sunday from 8.31 am. In the last 24 hours, Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district received the State’s highest rainfall of 100.5 mm under the influence of the adverse weather conditions induced by the depression over the Bay of Bengal.

In Visakhapatnam city also, officials sounded an alert for more than 10,000 residents of hill slope areas like Yendada, Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem, Arilova, Thotagaruvu, Kommadi, Madhurawada, Thatichetlapalem, and Simhachalam in the city limits, and rehabilitated people living in high-risk areas to safer places as part of the flood preparedness activities.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions from the government authorities due to the squally winds over the sea.

According to the IMD officials, the depression moved in a north-northwest direction with a speed of 17 kmph on Sunday morning. It was recorded by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam city, located about 270 km east of Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district. It is very likely to move nearly northwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression by September 9.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha by noon of September 9.

Later, the remnants of the weather system will continue to move further west-northwest, it is likely to move across Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh in the next two days.

The system is under the continuous surveillance of both doppler weather radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur in Odisha, the IMD officials said in the latest weather bulletin issued on Sunday evening.

