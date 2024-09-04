IMD issues fresh rainfall alert to Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh may face another wet spell this week as low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal again by Thursday, September 5, according to India Meteorological Department.

On Wednesday, many places in the State received light to moderate rainfall. While Srikrishnapatnam of Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district received 54 mm of rainfall till 9 pm, more than 58 areas received above 10 mm of rainfall on the date and more than 100 areas received light rainfall under the influence of the active south-west monsoon.

Due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, low pressure is formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

According to IMD, moderate to heavy to very heavy rains with lightning are likely to occur in many parts of Andhra Pradesh until September 10. Palnadu, NTR, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada, among other districts, are likely to receive rains during the period. While light to moderate rainfall is likely in many places, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, IMD-Amaravati Centre scientist S. Karuna Sagar said, “It is too early to predict the exact track of the low pressure, which will be forming on September 5. Current numerical weather models do not provide an accurate picture. We can say that this low pressure will cause abundant rainfall over the State as it has a good moisture.”

On the other hand, sources from the IMD-New Delhi said that the low pressure may prevail for at least four to five days over the sea after its formation on September 5. This means that if the low pressure is out on the sea in warm water for a long time, it will take in more moisture and gain strength. Depending on the wind directions and other factors, the low pressure formation may change its direction. It may cross the Indian coast or turn towards Bangladesh. The rain activity will continue over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at least till September 10 or 11.

“However, we will be able to provide a clear picture on or after September 7, on Vinayaka Chavithi day,” the IMD official concluded.

