IMA women’s wing to felicitate doctors and women achievers in Visakhapatnam on March 8

March 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

IMA Women’s Wing chairperson G. Hemalatha addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The IMA Women Doctors’ Wing and MPH will felicitate doctors and women achievers from other fields on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, G. Hemalatha, IMA Women’s Wing chairperson, said that the wing was organising various activities like health camps for women, children and senior citizens (geriatric issues). The International Women’s Day was being organised every year and this year, a decision was taken to celebrate it in the City of Destiny with the cooperation of IMA Vizag president P.J. Srinivas and Women Wing Chairperson Padmavathi Naidu with the assistance of the State wing.

A rally was taken out from the Kali matha temple to the YMCA on the Beach Road on the eve of Women’s Day. A number of students participated in the rally, which was flagged off by Dr. R. Sasiprabha, former DME. She said that successful women, from different walks of life, would be felicitated at a programme being organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, on the occasion of Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshmi Narayana and Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, former Additional DME, will participate as guests of honour on the occasion.

