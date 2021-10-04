IMA to continue fight against ‘mixopathy’, quackery

Visakhapatnam

04 October 2021 08:39 IST

Campaign launched against ‘retrograde policies’ of Centre

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will continue its mission against quackery, ‘mixopathy’ and ‘crosspathy’, introduced by the Government of India through its retrograde health policies, Dr. J.A. Jayalal, IMA national president, and Dr. Jayesh M. Lele, honorary secretary general, said.

The IMA leaders were in the city as part of their country-wide tour in their fight against retrograde policies like NMC, NEP and CPA, which they said were making it difficult for doctors to run hospitals.

“We are not against other systems of medicine like Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, but, it is unfair to allow doctors practising other systems to prescribe Allopathic drugs or perform surgeries. They being allowed to do so after brief training is sometimes resulting in adverse reactions and death of patients,” the IMA leaders told a press conference here on Sunday.

Replying to a query, Dr. Jayalal said that the IMA had filed a case in the Supreme Court but the later had kept it in abeyance. Refuting the statements of the government that doctors were not willing to serve in rural areas, he said that the IMA had already clarified that doctors were not averse to working in rural and tribal areas, provided they were given basic infrastructure, better amenities and adequate remuneration.

Dr. N. Subrahmanyam, president, AP State branch of IMA, said that over 1,000 doctors all over the country lost their lives to COVID-19. It was unfortunate that the ₹50 lakh compensation, announced under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for health workers, was yet to be provided to their families.

There were some cases, in which both husband and wife were doctors and succumbed to the virus and their children were left to fend for themselves. The assistance was being rendered through insurance companies and a vast majority of the families were yet to get the insurance amount. The IMA has provided ₹10 lakh as relief to about 30 families of poor doctors from its funds, they said.

Replying to another query, Dr. Jayalal said that the IMA does not support the concept of booster dose vaccines. The focus should be on covering those who have not received the first and second doses. Contrary to apprehensions, mutation of the delta variant was not seen much in our country, so far.

While the threat of the third wave cannot be ruled out, we feel that vaccination of 90 crore people in the country could have helped in checking the third wave, they said.