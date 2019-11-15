IMA holds medical camps on World Diabetes Day

Around 200 free check-up camps were organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) across the country in connection with World Diabetes Day on Thursday. IMA National president elect Rajan Sharma interacted with the media on the occasion.

“India is considered as the diabetes capital of the world. The increasing number of diabetics in their early 30’s is another cause for concern. All those who were above 30 years of age should go for screening for high blood sugar,” Dr. Rajan Sharma said.

The patients should follow a low carbohydrate and low protein diet, apart from regular exercise and leading an active lifestyle. They should compulsorily undergo annual eye and heart examination, he said.

The delay in diagnosis and treatment might affect vital organs while early diagnosis and treatment could avoid such complications, he added.

The IMA national leaders went around four medical colleges in the region and created awareness among medical students on the repercussions of the NMC Bill, which was passed by Parliament recently.

NMC Bill

They said that the new law would make medical education expensive and deprive meritorious but poor students from chasing their dream. They also opposed the decision of the Centre to conduct bridge course for mid-level health care providers and authorise them to write the prescription for five diseases, on the plea that doctors were not going to serve in rural areas.

They also opposed the withdrawal of NEET examination and introduction of ‘Exit’ examination for medical students. IMA national vice-presidents Dr. Pragnesh and Dr. P. Gangadhar Rao, State vice president N. Subramanyam, Zone-I vice president Dr. PJ Srinivas and IMA, Visakhapatnam, president, Dr. P.A. Ramani were also present on the occasion.