Illuminated ‘Shanku, Chakra, Namam’ commissioned atop Simhachalam

Simhachalam temple hereditary Trustee P. Ashok Gajapati Raju commissioned the illuminated ‘Shanku, Chakra, Namam’, amidst the chanting of hymns and playing the ‘nadaswaram’, atop Simhachalam Hill, the abode of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy here on Sunday (November 10).

The ‘Shanku, Chakra, Namam’ and the structures supporting them were installed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, donated by GRT Jewellers India Private Ltd., under the supervision of Executive Engineer Srinivasa Raju.

Additional Commissioner of Endowments Ramachandra Mohan, temple EO V. Trinadha Rao, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) and corporator P. Varaha Narasimham were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.