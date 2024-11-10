Illuminated ‘Shanku, Chakra, Namam’ commissioned atop Simhachalam

Simhachalam temple hereditary Trustee P. Ashok Gajapati Raju commissioned the illuminated ‘Shanku, Chakra, Namam’, amidst the chanting of hymns and playing the ‘nadaswaram’, atop Simhachalam Hill, the abode of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy here on Sunday (November 10).

The ‘Shanku, Chakra, Namam’ and the structures supporting them were installed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, donated by GRT Jewellers India Private Ltd., under the supervision of Executive Engineer Srinivasa Raju.

Additional Commissioner of Endowments Ramachandra Mohan, temple EO V. Trinadha Rao, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) and corporator P. Varaha Narasimham were present.