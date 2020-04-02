Illicit arrack business brewing as liquor shops remain closed

Cashing in on the closure of liquor shops as part of the 21-day lockdown, manufacturing of illicitly distilled (ID) arrack seems to be brewing in the rural areas of Visakhapatnam district.

In the last six days, the officials of Excise and Prohibition Department have registered 23 cases pertaining to transport of illicitly distilled arrack and liquor in the rural areas and arrested 18 persons in this connection.

According to statistics obtained from the Anakapalle unit of Excise and Prohibition Department, as many as 14 persons have been arrested in 19 cases of illegal storing or transportation of ID arrack. The accused were found selling the ID arrack at higher prices.

Among the cases, five were registered at V. Madugula, while three each were reported from Araku and Yelamanchali, and two each from Chodavaram and Anakapalle. Paderu, Narsipatnam and Chintapalle registered one case each.

“With all liquor shops remaining closed, boozers are turning to ID arrack or toddy in rural areas. Some gangs were found manufacturing and supplying it locally,” said a senior excise official.

Jaggery wash seized

In these 19 cases, the officials have seized 185 litres of ID arrack and 3,600 litres of fermented jaggery wash.

Meanwhile, the excise teams arrested four persons in separate cases while they were found transporting liquor at Anakapalle, Chodavaram and Yelamanchali. The teams have seized several bottles of IML.