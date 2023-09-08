Illegal mining of coloured stones resumes in ASR district due to bountiful rains

September 08, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Generally farmers wait for monsoon rains for cultivation of seasonal crops. But, here in some tribal pockets of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, the gang behind the illegal business of coloured stones wait for the rainy season to indulge in illegal activity of mining the stones. This is called as Rat-hole mining (they drill holes in the soil like rats). The reason is that the soil becomes loose due to rains. If it rains well, their activities will be made easier.

The Revenue and Police officials recently detected the mining of coloured stones in Jogulaputtu village of G.Madugula mandal of ASR district. They visited the spot and detained the suspects for further investigation.

“Yes, we found illegal mining for coloured stones within our limits. We appealed to the public to inform about the gang behind the mining. We have kept a vigil on the illegal activity,’‘ G. Madugula sub-inspector A. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Thursday.

A revenue official said, “The illegal activity has been seen in the recent times due to good rainfall recorded in agency pockets this time.”

According to the State meteorological data, ASR district recorded a seasonal average rainfall of 727 mm during this South-west monsoon till September 7. Nearly 740.4 mm of rainfall was recorded during this period only in G. Madugula mandal.

A CPM leader K. Govinda Rao from the agency, said that the reason for the illegal activity is that no serious action was taken by the authorities concerned even after the formation of the new district and upgradation of the law enforcement agencies.

“Every stakeholder including public should cooperate in protecting nature without encouraging such illegal activities in the agency,” Mr. Govinda Rao said.

Mineralogist K. Viswanath, a retired professor in the Department of Geology, Andhra University, said that every stone that comes from the earth is valuable. However, due to various natural causes, some rocks are found in the Eastern Ghats. These are called coloured stones and are less valuable than stones that are formed out of `Pipe rocks’.

“Mining for coloured stones does not harm nature, but it harms people who indulge in the activity. There are chances of the landslides or the dug up holes caving in due to mining. Some people lost their lives in the past due to the mining. The coloured stones have no specific value. However, some precious stones are available in Rayalaseema have some values,” Prof Viswanath, who used to teach Mineralogy in AU, told The Hindu.

Sources said that traders from Chintapalli and Narsipatnam trade coloured stones with customers in North India. The traders hire local tribals to take up the rat-hole digging for coloured stones.

“People take up mining when it rains for two reasons. One is that the soil becomes loose and secondly people do not come out during rains to check their activity,” said a source.

Some main coloured stones found in the agency are chrysoberyl (cat’s eye) and alexandrite or alex. The alex is a bluish-green stone that looks like a red flame when shone under a torchlight – they look like emerald by day and ruby by night.

