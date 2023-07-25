ADVERTISEMENT

IIT student from Hyderabad found dead in Visakhapatnam

July 25, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He is suspected to have died by suicide after drowning in the sea at Jodugullapalem beach

The Hindu Bureau

According to police, on July 20, a decomposed body was found near Jodugullapalem under Arilova police station. The police who were unable to identify the body shifted it to King George Hospital (KGH) mortuary. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: V. Raju

An IIT student from Hyderabad, who was missing for a week, was found dead under suspicious circumstances under Arilova police station limits in Visakhapatnam. He is suspected to have died by suicide after drowning in a beach at Jodugullapalem.

The deceased has been identified as D. Karthik (20) from Sangareddy district.

According to police, on July 20, a decomposed body was found near Jodugullapalem. The police who were unable to identify the body shifted it to King George Hospital (KGH) mortuary.

The body was unidentified on July 24 and the police confirmed that it was D. Karthik, based on a report given by the Forensics Department. The police also examined his mobile phone which was retrieved from the body, said G. Somasekhar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Arilova police station.

The SHO added that Karthik had gone missing from Hyderabad on July 17. Subsequently, a missing complaint was lodged by his parents. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he had travelled to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad, and a search for him was under way.

Police suspect that issues related to his studies might have been the reason for him to end his life.

More details awaited.

People with suicidal tendencies can call Dial 100.

