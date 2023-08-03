ADVERTISEMENT

IIPE’s 3rd convocation on August 5

August 03, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The third convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) will be held at a hotel here from 11.30 am on August 5. Prof. Archana Bhattacharyya, honorary scientist at Indian National Science Academy, will deliver the convocation address.

A total of 102 B.Tech students (56 from petroleum stream and 46 from chemical) will be conferred the degrees. Two students from each branch will receive gold and silver medals for academic excellence. One student will receive the President’s Gold Medal for overall performance in the institute, said Prof. Shalivahan, director, IIPE, on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US