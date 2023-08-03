IIPE’s 3rd convocation on August 5

August 03, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The third convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) will be held at a hotel here from 11.30 am on August 5. Prof. Archana Bhattacharyya, honorary scientist at Indian National Science Academy, will deliver the convocation address.

A total of 102 B.Tech students (56 from petroleum stream and 46 from chemical) will be conferred the degrees. Two students from each branch will receive gold and silver medals for academic excellence. One student will receive the President’s Gold Medal for overall performance in the institute, said Prof. Shalivahan, director, IIPE, on Thursday.